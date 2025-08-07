Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Seven Seas Voyager Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Find Seven Seas Voyager Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 7 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • North Sea • Skagen • Copenhagen • Berlin • Ronne • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Baltic Sea +3 more

360 reviews
Aug 7, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • Akureyri • Seydisfjordur • Eskifjordur +6 more

360 reviews
Aug 20, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Sundsvall • Umea • Kemi • Bothnian Bay • Turku • Visby • Karlskrona +6 more

360 reviews
Aug 19, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Antwerp • Amsterdam • Newcastle • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Cruising • Liverpool • Belfast +3 more

360 reviews
Jul 27, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • North Sea • Rosyth • Invergordon • Lerwick • Torshavn • Atlantic Ocean • Heimaey +1 more

360 reviews
Aug 12, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • North Sea • Rosyth • Invergordon • Lerwick • Torshavn • Atlantic Ocean • Heimaey +12 more

360 reviews
Aug 12, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • North Sea • Stavanger • Vik • Alesund • Cruising • Svolvaer • Tromso +13 more

360 reviews
Jul 7, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the Baltic Sea

325 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to the Baltic Sea

395 Reviews
Norwegian Dawn Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Norwegian Dawn Cruises to the Baltic Sea

3,053 Reviews
Maud Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Maud Cruises to the Baltic Sea

106 Reviews
Sapphire Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Sapphire Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea

1,031 Reviews
Emerald Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Emerald Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea

1,885 Reviews
MSC Poesia Cruises to the Baltic Sea

MSC Poesia Cruises to the Baltic Sea

514 Reviews
Hurtigruten Fram Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Hurtigruten Fram Cruises to the Baltic Sea

77 Reviews
Azamara Quest Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Azamara Quest Cruises to the Baltic Sea

736 Reviews
Azamara Journey Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Azamara Journey Cruises to the Baltic Sea

840 Reviews
Ponant Le Boreal Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Ponant Le Boreal Cruises to the Baltic Sea

60 Reviews
Le Laperouse Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Le Laperouse Cruises to the Baltic Sea

22 Reviews
Viking Jupiter Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Viking Jupiter Cruises to the Baltic Sea

443 Reviews
Le Bellot Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Le Bellot Cruises to the Baltic Sea

4 Reviews
Viking Mars Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Viking Mars Cruises to the Baltic Sea

148 Reviews
Oceania Vista Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Oceania Vista Cruises to the Baltic Sea

118 Reviews
World Voyager Cruises to the Baltic Sea

World Voyager Cruises to the Baltic Sea

4 Reviews
Crystal Symphony Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Crystal Symphony Cruises to the Baltic Sea

13 Reviews
Crystal Serenity Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Crystal Serenity Cruises to the Baltic Sea

23 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 30th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.