Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 6 cruises

10 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Oslo • Kristiansund • Aarhus • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk • Visby • Riga • Helsinki +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jun 6, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Hamburg +2 more

3,058 reviews
May 28, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Oslo • Kristiansund • Aarhus • Copenhagen • Hamburg • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga +3 more

3,058 reviews
Sep 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Copenhagen • Amsterdam • London +2 more

3,058 reviews
Sep 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
11 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Hamburg • Aarhus +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jun 16, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Le Havre • Brugge • London • Amsterdam • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga +3 more

3,058 reviews
May 16, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

