Find Celebrity Apex Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 22 cruises

11 Nights

Iceland & Scotland

Port: Southampton • Greenock • Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Kirkwall • Southampton

230 reviews
Sep 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
9 Nights

Spain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • La Coruna • Porto • Vigo • Bilbao • Southampton

230 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Nordfjordeid • Flam • Geiranger • Brugge • Southampton

230 reviews
May 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
14 Nights

Italy & Spain

Port: Southampton • Gibraltar • Villefranche • La Spezia • Portofino • Rome • Sardinia +2 more

230 reviews
Sep 13, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
9 Nights

Spain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Vigo • Porto • Lisbon • Bilbao • Southampton

230 reviews
Jul 17, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nt Norwegian Fjords & Arctic Circle

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Flam • Arctic Circle • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Arctic Circle • Geiranger +3 more

230 reviews
Jun 5, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nt Norwegian Fjords & Arctic Circle

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Alesund • Flam • Arctic Circle • Tromso • Honnigsvag +3 more

230 reviews
Aug 25, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Best Of Scandinavia Cruise

Port: Southampton • Copenhagen • Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Skagen • Southampton

230 reviews
Jun 17, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nt Norwegian Fjords & Arctic Circle

Port: Southampton • Stavanger • Olden • Molde • Trondheim • Arctic Circle • Honnigsvag • Tromso +5 more

230 reviews
Aug 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Flam • Geiranger • Bergen • Southampton

230 reviews
Jun 28, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Acajutla • Flam • Geiranger • Bergen • Southampton

230 reviews
Sep 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nt Norwegian Fjords & Arctic Circle

Port: Southampton • Acajutla • Flam • Olden • Arctic Circle • Tromso • Honnigsvag +4 more

230 reviews
Jul 5, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Acajutla • Olden • Flam • Bergen • Southampton

230 reviews
May 3, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

Best Of Scandinavia Cruise

Port: Southampton • Copenhagen • Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Visby • Southampton

230 reviews
May 25, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Rotterdam & Bruges Cruise

Port: Southampton • Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton

230 reviews
Aug 21, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
