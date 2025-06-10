Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Azamara Quest Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Find Azamara Quest Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 5 cruises

Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

736 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

9 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

736 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

736 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

11 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

736 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

736 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the Baltic Sea

324 Reviews
Norwegian Dawn Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Norwegian Dawn Cruises to the Baltic Sea

3,050 Reviews
Maud Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Maud Cruises to the Baltic Sea

105 Reviews
Sapphire Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Sapphire Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea

1,030 Reviews
Emerald Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Emerald Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea

1,884 Reviews
MSC Poesia Cruises to the Baltic Sea

MSC Poesia Cruises to the Baltic Sea

514 Reviews
Hurtigruten Fram Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Hurtigruten Fram Cruises to the Baltic Sea

76 Reviews
Azamara Journey Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Azamara Journey Cruises to the Baltic Sea

840 Reviews
Ponant Le Boreal Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Ponant Le Boreal Cruises to the Baltic Sea

60 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruises to the Baltic Sea

2,885 Reviews
Ponant Le Champlain Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Ponant Le Champlain Cruises to the Baltic Sea

10 Reviews
Viking Jupiter Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Viking Jupiter Cruises to the Baltic Sea

443 Reviews
Le Bellot Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Le Bellot Cruises to the Baltic Sea

4 Reviews
Viking Mars Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Viking Mars Cruises to the Baltic Sea

146 Reviews
Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to the Baltic Sea

23 Reviews
Oceania Vista Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Oceania Vista Cruises to the Baltic Sea

117 Reviews
World Voyager Cruises to the Baltic Sea

World Voyager Cruises to the Baltic Sea

4 Reviews
Crystal Symphony Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Crystal Symphony Cruises to the Baltic Sea

13 Reviews
Crystal Serenity Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Crystal Serenity Cruises to the Baltic Sea

23 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.