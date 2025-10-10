October 2025 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

October 2025 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Europe - Norwegian Fjords

Port: Southampton • Stavanger • Alesund • Tromso • Alta • Kristiansund • Bergen • Haugesund +1 more

2,583 reviews
Oct 10, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex
E G18 Magic Carpet1 R
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Solarium2
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Retreat Sundeck1a
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X S T A T E R O O M 1
Celebrity Apex

11 Nights

Canaries & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • Vigo • Madeira • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Lisbon • Porto • Southampton

206 reviews
Oct 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Greece, Italy & France Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Mykonos • Rome • La Spezia • Villefranche • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

1,949 reviews
Oct 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Vigo • Gijon • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Saint-Malo • Southampton

56 reviews
Oct 9, 2025
Silversea
Silversea

5 Nights

Hamburg & Rotterdam Cruise

Port: Southampton • Hamburg • Rotterdam • Southampton

1,704 reviews
Oct 11, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords With Scotland

Port: Rotterdam • Haugesund • Eidfjord • Jondal • Kirkwall • Rotterdam

114 reviews
Oct 4, 2025
Holland America Line
Holland America Line

26 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Trondheim • Tromso • Alesund • Hamburg • Southampton • New York

1,329 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Cunard Line
Cunard Line

17 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Trondheim • Tromso • Alesund • Hamburg

1,329 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Cunard Line
Cunard Line

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lisbon • Madeira • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Vigo • Southampton

225 reviews
Oct 4, 2025
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises

10 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Rostock • Brest • Bilbao • Seville • Barcelona • Marseille

508 reviews
Oct 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises

11 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Copenhagen • Helsinki • Tallinn • Nynashamn • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Amsterdam +2 more

335 reviews
Oct 9, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line

4 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Barcelona

508 reviews
Oct 15, 2025
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Vigo • Lisbon • Southampton

Oct 26, 2025
Cunard Line
Cunard Line

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Saint-Malo • Bordeaux • Bilbao • Gijon • Vigo • Porto • Lisbon

56 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
Silversea
Silversea

4 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Rotterdam • Southampton

Oct 8, 2025
Cunard Line
Cunard Line

