Viking Ocean Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Viking Ocean Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 81 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

7 Nights
Viking Shores & Fjords

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Flam • Stavanger • Oslo •

Kristiansund • Skagen • North Sea • Amsterdam

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus

12 Nights
In Search Of The Northern Lights

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Alta • Tromso • Narvik •

North Sea • Amsterdam • London

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Saturn

14 Nights
Viking Homelands

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Mariehamn • Swedish Coast •

Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen

+5 more

33 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vela

12 Nights
In Search Of The Northern Lights

Ports:London (leaving) • Amsterdam • North Sea •

Narvik • Tromso • Alta • Bergen

Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Iceland & Norway's Arctic Explorer

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Isafjord • Norwegian Sea •

Liefdefjorden • Cruising • Honnigsvag • Tromso

+5 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Viking Homelands

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Mariehamn • Swedish Coast •

Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen

+5 more

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Viking Homelands

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Mariehamn • Swedish Coast •

Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen

+5 more

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
In The Wake Of The Vikings

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Shetland Islands • Torshavn •

Atlantic Ocean • Reykjavik • Cruising

+8 more

88 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

26 Nights
Viking Homelands & Majestic Iceland

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Mariehamn • Swedish Coast •

Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen

+15 more

Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Viking Homelands

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo •

Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm

+4 more

Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Iceland & Norway's Arctic Explorer

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Geiranger • Norwegian Sea •

Narvik • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag

+5 more

102 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Iceland's Natural Beauty

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Isafjord • Akureyri •

Seydisfjordur • Djupivogur • Heimaey

+1 more

102 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Viking Shores & Fjords

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • North Sea • Skagen • Oslo •

Kristiansund • Stavanger • Flam • Bergen

88 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
In Search Of The Northern Lights

Ports:London (leaving) • Amsterdam • North Sea •

Narvik • Tromso • Alta • Bergen

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Iceland,british Isles & Iberia

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Valencia • Alboran Sea •

Malaga • Cruising • Lisbon • Barca d'Alva

+7 more

102 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

