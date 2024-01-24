We found you 81 cruises
Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Flam • Stavanger • Oslo •
Kristiansund • Skagen • North Sea • Amsterdam
Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Alta • Tromso • Narvik •
North Sea • Amsterdam • London
Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Mariehamn • Swedish Coast •
Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen
•
+5 more
Ports:London (leaving) • Amsterdam • North Sea •
Narvik • Tromso • Alta • Bergen
Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Isafjord • Norwegian Sea •
Liefdefjorden • Cruising • Honnigsvag • Tromso
•
+5 more
Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Mariehamn • Swedish Coast •
Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen
•
+5 more
Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Mariehamn • Swedish Coast •
Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen
•
+5 more
Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Shetland Islands • Torshavn •
Atlantic Ocean • Reykjavik • Cruising
•
+8 more
Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Mariehamn • Swedish Coast •
Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen
•
+15 more
Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo •
Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm
•
+4 more
Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Geiranger • Norwegian Sea •
Narvik • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag
•
+5 more
Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Isafjord • Akureyri •
Seydisfjordur • Djupivogur • Heimaey
•
+1 more
Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • North Sea • Skagen • Oslo •
Kristiansund • Stavanger • Flam • Bergen
Ports:London (leaving) • Amsterdam • North Sea •
Narvik • Tromso • Alta • Bergen
Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Valencia • Alboran Sea •
Malaga • Cruising • Lisbon • Barca d'Alva
•
+7 more
Celebrity Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Crystal Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Cunard Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Holland America Line Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Seabourn Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Silversea Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Windstar Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Costa Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Hurtigruten Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Oceania Cruises to the Baltic Sea
MSC Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Azamara Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Ponant Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Scenic Ocean Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.