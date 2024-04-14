  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Seabourn Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Seabourn Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 40 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Quest

11 Nights
Scandinavia & North Sea Ports

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Visby • Copenhagen •

Aalborg • Kristiansund • Stavanger • Edinburgh

+2 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Quest

11 Nights
Kiel Canal & The Baltic Sea

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Hamburg • Wismar • Ronne •

Baltiysk • Tallinn • Helsinki • Mariehamn

+1 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Venture

14 Nights
Scotland Isles & Gaelic Ireland

Ports:Edinburgh (leaving) • Aberdeen • Lochinver •

Portree • Canna • cast • Killybegs • Roundstone

+11 more

7 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

11 Nights
Scandinavia & Kiel Canal

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Arendal •

Oslo • Gothenburg • Copenhagen • Nyborg

+2 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

22 Nights
Canary Islands & Seafarers Route

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Agadir • Lanzarote •

Tenerife • El Hierro • Las Palmas

+12 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Celtic Sea & Silver Coast

Ports:Dover (leaving) • St. Jean de Luz • Bristol •

Fishguard • Bantry Bay • Foynes • Le Palais

+5 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Scotland & Iceland's South Coast

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Invergordon • Lerwick •

Djupivogur • Heimaey • Reykjavik

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Lands Of The Celts

Ports:Greenwich (leaving) • Isle of Scilly •

Lundy Island • Dublin • Calf of Man

+14 more

7 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Seafarer Route To Scandinavia

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Porto • Ferrol •

Dunmore East • Holyhead • Green Castle

+12 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Jewels Of The British Isles & South Iceland

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Isle of Portland • Cobh •

Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Belfast

+12 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Icelandic Intrigue

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Invergordon • Lerwick •

Djupivogur • Heimaey • Reykjavik • Isafjord

+4 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
North Iceland Fjords

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Isafjord • Akureyri •

Vopnafjorour • Kirkwall • Dover

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Ancient Seafarer Route

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Porto • Ferrol •

Dunmore East • Holyhead • Green Castle

+3 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
European Cultural Discovery

Ports:Malaga (leaving) • Porto • Vigo • Douarnenez •

St. Jean de Luz • Cherbourg • Rouen • Cowes

+2 more

7 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Jewels Of The British Isles

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Isle of Portland • Saint-Malo •

Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Belfast

+7 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Crystal Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cunard Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Holland America Line Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Silversea Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Windstar Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Costa Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Hurtigruten Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Oceania Cruises to the Baltic Sea

MSC Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Azamara Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Ponant Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Viking Ocean Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Scenic Ocean Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map