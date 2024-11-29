Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Celebrity Silhouette Cruises to the Bahamas

Find Celebrity Silhouette Cruises to the Bahamas

We found you 11 cruises

3 Nights

Nassau & Bimini Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
3 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Bahamas Getaway Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Feb 3, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Apr 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Bahamas Holiday Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Dec 30, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,116 reviews
Dec 16, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
