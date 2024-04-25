  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Austria Luxury Cruises

Austria Luxury Cruises

We found you 12 cruises

S.S. Beatrice

15 Nights
European Jewels

Ports:Budapest (leaving) • Vienna • Weissenkirchen •

Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg • Bamberg

+6 more

13 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Beatrice

15 Nights
European Jewels

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Rudesheim •

Frankfurt • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Kitzingen

+7 more

13 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Beatrice

24 Nights
Ultimate European Journey

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Rudesheim •

Frankfurt • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Kitzingen

+13 more

13 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
S.S. Beatrice

12 Nights
Grand Christmas & New Year's

Ports:Nuremberg (leaving) • Regensburg • Deggendorf •

Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Budapest

13 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

7 Nights
Enchanting Danube

Ports:Budapest (leaving) • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz •

Passau

13 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Trans-european Cruise From Strasbourg To Budapest

Ports:Strasbourg (leaving) • Mainz • Miltenberg •

Wertheim • Schweinfurt • Rothenburg • Bamberg

+8 more

6 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
European Holiday Markets

Ports:Vienna (leaving) • Durnstein • Linz • Passau •

Regensburg • Nuremberg

13 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
European Holiday Markets

Ports:Vienna (leaving) • Durnstein • Linz • Passau •

Regensburg • Nuremberg

13 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

24 Nights
Ultimate European Journey

Ports:Bucharest (leaving) • Ruse • Vidin • Golubac •

Belgrade • Osijek • Budapest • Vienna

+11 more

13 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Enchanting Danube

Ports:Passau (leaving) • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna •

Bratislava • Budapest

13 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
European Holiday Markets

Ports:Nuremberg (leaving) • Regensburg • Deggendorf •

Linz • Vienna

13 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Trans-european Cruise From Budapest To Strasbourg

Ports:Budapest (leaving) • Vienna • Melk • Regensburg •

Kelheim • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Schweinfurt

+8 more

6 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Austria River Cruises

Austria Luxury Cruises

Austria Family Friendly Cruises

Austria Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Austria Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Austria Singles Cruises

Austria Cruises for the Disabled

Austria Senior Citizen Cruises

Austria Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map