Australia & New Zealand Cruise Deals

We found you 97 cruises

12 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Tauranga • Napier • Picton • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin +4 more

759 reviews
Feb 19, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +6 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Moreton Island • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Port Douglas, Australia • Willis Island +1 more

2,249 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +5 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +6 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +5 more

249 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Adelaide • Melbourne • Auckland • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland +3 more

932 reviews
Oct 3, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +2 more

1,136 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Oban • Milford Sound +1 more

81 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Picton • Akaroa • Dunedin • Milford Sound +2 more

445 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Hobart • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch • Picton • Wellington +3 more

1,136 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices

24 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Cruising +10 more

445 reviews
Nov 14, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland • Sydney • Paihia +1 more

1,794 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Darwin • Bali • Singapore

2,244 reviews
Oct 19, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland +1 more

1,794 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

Cheap Australia & New Zealand Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Australia & New Zealand. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Australia & New Zealand cruises. Save up to 68% on last minute Australia & New Zealand cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Australia & New Zealand cruises often sail to Sydney (Australia), Burnie, Port Douglas, Townsville and Willis Island during their cruise itinerary. Australia & New Zealand cruises could leave from Fremantle, Melbourne, Singapore, Sydney and Tahiti. Most commonly, Australia & New Zealand cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

