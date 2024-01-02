  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

January 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

January 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

We found you 50 cruises

Celebrity Edge

10 Nights
Great Barrier Reef Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Airlie Beach • Cairns •

Port Douglas, Australia • Brisbane • Sydney

708 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

30 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Pacific Ocean • Kailua •

Hilo • Kauai • Honolulu • Pacific Ocean

+8 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

14 Nights
Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Melbourne • Burnie •

Fiordland National Park • Milford Sound

+7 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess

13 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Paihia • Sydney •

Fjordland • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington

+2 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Gisborne • Napier •

Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart

+3 more

257 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga •

Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland

+1 more

705 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Gippsland • Melbourne •

Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait

+6 more

590 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Gippsland • Geelong •

Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait

+6 more

590 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Airlie Beach • Cairns •

Port Douglas, Australia • Willis Island

+2 more

705 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Milford Sound •

Doubtful Sound • Dusky Sound • Dunedin

+5 more

708 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Fjordland • Dunedin •

Christchurch • Wellington • Tauranga • Auckland

+2 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Kiwi Kaleidoscope 7d Akl-lyt

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Gisborne • Napier •

Wellington • Picton • Kaikoura • Christchurch

122 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Fjordland • Dunedin •

Wellington • Napier • Tauranga • Auckland

+2 more

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Sydney • Milford Sound •

Dunedin • Akaroa • Wellington • Nelson • Picton

+4 more

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Bay of Islands • Tauranga •

Napier • Wellington • Nelson • Picton • Bluff

+5 more

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

December 2023 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

January 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

February 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

March 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

April 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

May 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

June 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

July 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

August 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

September 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

October 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

November 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

December 2024 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

January 2025 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

February 2025 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

March 2025 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

April 2025 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

May 2025 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

June 2025 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map