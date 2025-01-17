Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Asia Cruise Deals

Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Cabins
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Dining
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Casino (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

10 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Manila • Boracay • Coron • Kao-Hsiung • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Miyako Island +2 more

2,179 reviews
Jan 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Suite on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
The Social on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Spice H2O on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Mandara Spa on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit

11 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • Hong Kong • Hualien • Miyako Island • Okinawa • Kobe • Shimizu +1 more

2,127 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Suite on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
The Social on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Spice H2O on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Mandara Spa on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit

11 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Seoul • Jelu Island • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Hiroshima • Osaka • Nagoya • Shimizu • Tokyo

2,127 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

North Pacific Crossing

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Kushiro • Aormori • Yokohama

1,136 reviews
Sep 28, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Muroran • Sakata • Kanazawa • Pusan • Yatsushiro • Kochi • Osaka • Tokyo

123 reviews
Oct 2, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Sihanoukville • Ko Kood • Koh Samui • Bangkok

303 reviews
Dec 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Nagoya • Tokushima • Osaka • Okinawa • Ryukyu Island • Jelu Island • Seoul

2,127 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

22 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Adelaide • Albany • Busselton • Perth • Geraldton +3 more

161 reviews
Feb 5, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

11 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Taipei • Okinawa • Osaka • Shimizu • Yokohama • Nagasaki • Jelu Island • Seoul

2,127 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Osaka • Hiroshima • Nagasaki • East China Sea • Shanghai • East China Sea +2 more

445 reviews
May 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

India, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Phuket • Hambantota • Colombo • Kochi • Goa • Mumbai

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Hue • Singapore

2,887 reviews
Jan 2, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

10 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Toba • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kobe +2 more

932 reviews
May 6, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Best Of Japan Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Osaka • Hiroshima • Pusan • Kumamoto • Nagasaki • Yokohama

1,748 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Hobart • Sabang • Singapore

161 reviews
Nov 14, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

Cheap Asia Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Asia. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Asia cruises. Save up to 91% on last minute Asia cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Asia cruises often sail to Cairns, Da Nang, Melbourne, Darwin and Boracay during their cruise itinerary. Asia cruises could leave from Ho Chi Minh City, Sydney, Tanah Ampo, Taipei (Keelung) and Seoul (Incheon). Most commonly, Asia cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

