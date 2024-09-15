Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises to Asia

We found you 17 cruises

19 Nights

Best Of China

Port: Beijing • Hong Kong • Shenzhen • South China Sea • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou +7 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Best Of China

Port: Beijing • Hong Kong • Shenzhen • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou • Zhoushan • Chengdu • Lhasa +2 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
9 Nights

China Discovery

Port: Shanghai • East China Sea • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen • South China Sea • Shenzhen +1 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Classic China & The Coast

Port: Beijing • Xian • Chengdu • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen • Shenzhen • Hong Kong

402 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Classic China & The Coast

Port: Beijing • Xian • Shanghai • East China Sea • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen +3 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Classic China & The Coast

Port: Hong Kong • Shenzhen • South China Sea • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou • Zhoushan • East China Sea +3 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Classic China & The Coast

Port: Hong Kong • Shenzhen • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou • Zhoushan • Chengdu • Xian • Beijing

402 reviews
Nov 11, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
21 Nights

Best Of China & Tibet

Port: Hong Kong • Shenzhen • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou • Zhoushan • Chengdu • Qingdao • Dalian +5 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Classic China Discovery

Port: Hong Kong • Shenzhen • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou • Zhoushan • Chengdu • Qingdao • Dalian +4 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Wonders Of China

Port: Beijing • Chengdu • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen • Shenzhen • Hong Kong • Lhasa +2 more

402 reviews
Oct 30, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
21 Nights

Wonders Of China & Tibet

Port: Beijing • Dalian • Qingdao • Chengdu • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen • Shenzhen +5 more

402 reviews
Sep 19, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Jewels Of Japan & China

Port: Beijing • Dalian • Qingdao • Shanghai • East China Sea • Jeju Island, South Korea +6 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
19 Nights

Classic China Discovery

Port: Beijing • Xian • Beijing • Dalian • Qingdao • Chengdu • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen +2 more

402 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
19 Nights

Wonders Of China

Port: Beijing • Shanghai • East China Sea • Zhoushan • Dongtou • Pingtan • Xiamen • South China Sea +5 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
9 Nights

China Discovery

Port: Hong Kong • Shenzhen • South China Sea • Xiamen • Pingtan • Dongtou • Zhoushan • East China Sea +1 more

402 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
