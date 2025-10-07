Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Viking Orion Cruises to Asia

We found you 21 cruises

Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

14 Nights

Far Eastern Horizons

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Hiroshima • Beppu • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • East China Sea • Taipei +2 more

613 reviews
Oct 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

14 Nights

Southeast Asia & Hong Kong

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Gulf of Thailand • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Hue +3 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

14 Nights

Southeast Asia & Hong Kong

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +3 more

613 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bangkok • Cruising • Kelang • Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang • Surabaya • Bali

613 reviews
Nov 4, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta • Cruising • Singapore • Kelang • Cruising +2 more

613 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

North Pacific Passage

Port: Tokyo • Tsugaro • Hokkaido • Okhotsk • Pacific Ocean • Bering Sea • Dutch Harbor +10 more

613 reviews
May 16, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

North Pacific Passage

Port: Tokyo • Tsugaro • Hokkaido • Okhotsk • Pacific Ocean • Dutch Harbor • Gulf of Alaska +9 more

613 reviews
May 25, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

36 Nights

Far East & Alaska

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Taipei • East China Sea • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Beppu +19 more

613 reviews
May 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta • Cruising • Singapore • Kelang • Cruising +10 more

613 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +12 more

613 reviews
Oct 18, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +11 more

613 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Bangkok,bali & Beyond

Port: Bangkok • Gulf of Thailand • Cruising • Kelang • Singapore • Cruising • Jakarta • Semarang +2 more

613 reviews
Nov 1, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

30 Nights

Australia,new Zealand & Indonesia

Port: Bali • Lombok • East Nusa Tenggara • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Thursday Island • Cruising +19 more

613 reviews
Nov 16, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Southeast Asia Horizons

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Gulf of Thailand • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Hue +13 more

613 reviews
Apr 27, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Hanoi • Jakarta • Cruising • Singapore • Kelang • Cruising +10 more

613 reviews
Apr 15, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

