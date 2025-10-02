Find Silver Moon Cruises to Asia

Powered by AI

We found you 14 cruises

Silver Moon Exterior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Rainbow Caviar Kaiseki Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
SALT Lab on Silver Moon (Image: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon

16 Nights

16 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Jelu Island • Taipei • Hong Kong • Ho Chi Minh City+1 more

41
Oct 31, 2026
Silversea
Silver Moon Exterior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Rainbow Caviar Kaiseki Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
SALT Lab on Silver Moon (Image: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Hiroshima • Fukuoka • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Tokyo

41
Oct 2, 2025
Silversea
Silver Moon Exterior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Rainbow Caviar Kaiseki Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
SALT Lab on Silver Moon (Image: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kobe • Hiroshima • Shimonoseki • Fukuoka • Pusan • Kanazawa • Hakodate+2 more

41
Oct 3, 2026
Silversea
Silver Moon Exterior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Rainbow Caviar Kaiseki Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
SALT Lab on Silver Moon (Image: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon

16 Nights

16 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hong Kong • Pusan • Shimonoseki • Beppu • Kochi • Tokyo

41
Mar 4, 2027
Silversea
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

41
Feb 23, 2026
Silversea

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kobe • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Pusan • Fukuoka • Shimonoseki • Beppu • Tokyo

41
Apr 20, 2026
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kobe • Hiroshima • Shimonoseki • Fukuoka • Pusan • Kanazawa • Hakodate+2 more

41
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Seoul • Pusan • Shimonoseki • Kochi • Osaka • Tokyo

41
Mar 9, 2026
Silversea

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kobe • Hiroshima • Shimonoseki • Fukuoka • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Tokyo

41
May 1, 2027
Silversea

15 Nights

15 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kochi • Jelu Island • Nagasaki • Taipei • Hong Kong • Nha Trang+1 more

41
Oct 12, 2025
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Kochi • Hiroshima • Shimonoseki • Fukuoka • Pusan • Jelu Island • Seoul+4 more

41
Oct 17, 2026
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Hiroshima • Shimonoseki • Fukuoka • Pusan • Kanazawa • Hakodate+2 more

41
Sep 19, 2026
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kobe • Hiroshima • Shimonoseki • Fukuoka • Pusan • Kanazawa • Aormori • Hakodate+1 more

41
Apr 17, 2027
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Hiroshima • Shimonoseki • Fukuoka • Pusan • Kanazawa • Aormori • Hakodate+1 more

41
Silversea

Related Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to Asia

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to Asia

1,402 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.