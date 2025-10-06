Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Seven Seas Explorer Cruises to Asia

Find Seven Seas Explorer Cruises to Asia

We found you 35 cruises

11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Cruising +3 more

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +3 more

273 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

33 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin +16 more

273 reviews
Jan 3, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +3 more

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +3 more

273 reviews
Oct 18, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Kota Kinabalu +6 more

273 reviews
Nov 20, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang +5 more

273 reviews
Feb 5, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward • Kodiak +8 more

273 reviews
Sep 17, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward • Kodiak +8 more

273 reviews
Sep 18, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • South China Sea • Shanghai +7 more

273 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hitachinaka • Miyako Island • Muroran • Kushiro • Pacific Ocean • Bering Sea +10 more

273 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Beppu • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +2 more

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Sendai • Miyako Island • Kushiro • Muroran • Aormori • Sakata • Japan • Pusan +3 more

273 reviews
Oct 17, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

30 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward • Kodiak +19 more

273 reviews
Sep 17, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

31 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Kobe • Kochi • Kanmon Strait • Beppu • Seoul • Shanghai • East China Sea +17 more

273 reviews
Apr 19, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Norwegian Sky Cruises to Asia

Norwegian Sky Cruises to Asia

2,179 Reviews
Diamond Princess Cruises to Asia

Diamond Princess Cruises to Asia

932 Reviews
Celebrity Solstice Cruises to Asia

Celebrity Solstice Cruises to Asia

2,244 Reviews
Oceania Riviera Cruises to Asia

Oceania Riviera Cruises to Asia

804 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruises to Asia

Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruises to Asia

2,887 Reviews
CroisiEurope Indochine Cruises to Asia

CroisiEurope Indochine Cruises to Asia

Angkor Pandaw Cruises to Asia

Angkor Pandaw Cruises to Asia

6 Reviews
RV Kalaw Pandaw Cruises to Asia

RV Kalaw Pandaw Cruises to Asia

7 Reviews
Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Asia

Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Asia

273 Reviews
Indochine II Cruises to Asia

Indochine II Cruises to Asia

Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises to Asia

Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruises to Asia

402 Reviews
Le Laperouse Cruises to Asia

Le Laperouse Cruises to Asia

22 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruises to Asia

Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruises to Asia

59 Reviews
Silver Moon Cruises to Asia

Silver Moon Cruises to Asia

36 Reviews
Champa Pandaw Cruises to Asia

Champa Pandaw Cruises to Asia

Le Jacques Cartier Cruises to Asia

Le Jacques Cartier Cruises to Asia

4 Reviews
Azamara Onward Cruises to Asia

Azamara Onward Cruises to Asia

81 Reviews
Silver Nova Cruises to Asia

Silver Nova Cruises to Asia

31 Reviews
Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to Asia

Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to Asia

23 Reviews
Crystal Symphony Cruises to Asia

Crystal Symphony Cruises to Asia

13 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 30th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.