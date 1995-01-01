Find Norwegian Jade Cruises to Asia

9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaAsia - East Asia

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Miyako Island • Taipei • Hong Kong

2,095
Nov 30, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Nagoya • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Jelu Island+1 more

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line
13 Nights

13 Nights  AsiaAsia - East Asia

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Muara, Vietnam • Kota Kinabalu+3 more

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Nagoya • Hakodate • Aormori • Akita • Kanazawa • Sakaiminato+1 more

2,095
Oct 7, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaAsia - East Asia

Port: Hong Kong • Coron • Puerto Princesa • Kota Kinabalu • Muara, Vietnam • Phu My+3 more

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Nagoya • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Pusan+6 more

2,095
Apr 10, 2027
Norwegian Cruise Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Seoul • Jelu Island • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Hiroshima • Kochi • Osaka • Nagoya • Shimizu+1 more

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Tokyo • Sendai • Hakodate • Aormori • Akita • Kanazawa • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima+6 more

2,095
Oct 29, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaAsia - Japan

Port: Seoul • Sakaiminato • Kanazawa • Akita • Aormori • Hakodate • Shimizu • Osaka • Nagoya+1 more

2,095
Oct 18, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaAsia - East Asia

Port: Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Taipei • Miyako Island • Nagasaki • Kagoshima • Hiroshima • Kochi+3 more

2,095
Feb 22, 2027
Norwegian Cruise Line

