Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Costa Serena Cruises to Asia

Find Costa Serena Cruises to Asia

We found you 10 cruises

28 Nights

Pacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Phu My • Koh Samui • Singapore • Brunei • Puerto Princesa +9 more

128 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Pacific Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Brunei • Puerto Princesa • Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima +9 more

128 reviews
Dec 12, 2025
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Pacific Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kobe • Nagasaki • Pusan • Hong Kong

128 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Pacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima • Tokyo

128 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Anniversary Sale – Save Up To 20%

  • Celebrate AmaWaterways’ 22nd anniversary with incredible savings
  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

28 Nights

Pacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima • Tokyo • Kobe • Nagasaki • Pusan • Hong Kong +7 more

128 reviews
Dec 19, 2025
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Pacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Phu My • Koh Samui • Singapore

128 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Pacific Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kobe • Nagasaki • Pusan • Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Phu My • Koh Samui • Singapore +7 more

128 reviews
Dec 26, 2025
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Pacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Phu My • Koh Samui • Singapore • Brunei • Puerto Princesa +1 more

128 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Pacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima • Tokyo • Kobe • Nagasaki • Pusan • Hong Kong

128 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Pacific Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Brunei • Puerto Princesa • Hong Kong

128 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Diamond Princess Cruises to Asia

Diamond Princess Cruises to Asia

933 Reviews
Celebrity Solstice Cruises to Asia

Celebrity Solstice Cruises to Asia

2,249 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruises to Asia

Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruises to Asia

2,888 Reviews
CroisiEurope Indochine Cruises to Asia

CroisiEurope Indochine Cruises to Asia

Bassac Pandaw Cruises to Asia

Bassac Pandaw Cruises to Asia

Angkor Pandaw Cruises to Asia

Angkor Pandaw Cruises to Asia

6 Reviews
Kindat Pandaw Cruises to Asia

Kindat Pandaw Cruises to Asia

6 Reviews
RV Kalaw Pandaw Cruises to Asia

RV Kalaw Pandaw Cruises to Asia

7 Reviews
Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Asia

Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Asia

274 Reviews
Indochine II Cruises to Asia

Indochine II Cruises to Asia

Le Laperouse Cruises to Asia

Le Laperouse Cruises to Asia

22 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruises to Asia

Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruises to Asia

59 Reviews
Silver Moon Cruises to Asia

Silver Moon Cruises to Asia

36 Reviews
Champa Pandaw Cruises to Asia

Champa Pandaw Cruises to Asia

Le Jacques Cartier Cruises to Asia

Le Jacques Cartier Cruises to Asia

4 Reviews
Viking Venus Cruises to Asia

Viking Venus Cruises to Asia

256 Reviews
Azamara Onward Cruises to Asia

Azamara Onward Cruises to Asia

81 Reviews
Silver Nova Cruises to Asia

Silver Nova Cruises to Asia

35 Reviews
Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to Asia

Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to Asia

23 Reviews
Crystal Symphony Cruises to Asia

Crystal Symphony Cruises to Asia

16 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 24th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.