15 Day Cruises to Asia

15 Day Cruises to Asia

We found you 217 cruises

Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess at Sea (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Far East Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

22 Night
Far East Cruise

926 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Noordam
Noordam

27 Night
North Pacific Crossing & Circle Japan Collector

831 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

22 Night
Pacific Passage & Jewels Of Japan

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

801 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Asia - South East

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

29 Night
Far East Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Night
Best Of China

402 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Asia - South East

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

355 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Far East Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

28 Night
In-depth Japan Exploration

169 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

22 Night
Far East Cruise

62 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

24 Night
Far East Cruise

926 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Far East Cruise

2,245 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Asia Cruises

2 Week Asia Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week France Cruises

2 Week France Cruises

2 Week Spain Cruises

2 Week Spain Cruises

2 Week Europe River Cruises

2 Week Europe River Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

2 Week Belgium Cruises

2 Week Belgium Cruises

2 Week Czech Republic Cruises

2 Week Czech Republic Cruises

2 Week Falklands Cruises

2 Week Falklands Cruises

2 Week India Cruises

2 Week India Cruises

2 Week New Caledonia Cruises

2 Week New Caledonia Cruises

2 Week Slovakia Cruises

2 Week Slovakia Cruises

2 Week Sweden Cruises

2 Week Sweden Cruises

2 Week UAE Cruises

2 Week UAE Cruises

2 Week Vanuatu Cruises

2 Week Vanuatu Cruises

2 Week Mississippi River Cruises

2 Week Mississippi River Cruises

2 Week Nile River Cruises

2 Week Nile River Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 11th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.