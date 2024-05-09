We found you 21 cruises
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Kobe • Osaka • Tokyo •
Shanghai
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Jeju Island, South Korea •
Nagasaki • Shanghai
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Nagasaki • Shanghai
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Kobe • Osaka • Tokyo •
Shanghai
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Okinawa • Ryukyu Island •
Hong Kong
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Fukuoka • Nagasaki •
Kumamoto • Shanghai
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Fukuoka • Shanghai
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Okinawa • Shanghai
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Kumamoto • Nagasaki •
Shanghai
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Kumamoto • Fukuoka •
Shanghai
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Fukuoka • Nagasaki •
Shanghai
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Fukuoka • Pusan • Shanghai
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Jeju Island, South Korea •
Fukuoka • Shanghai
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Kagoshima • Okinawa •
Shanghai
Ports:Shanghai (leaving) • Pusan • Fukuoka • Shanghai
Cruises from Aqaba to Asia
Cruises from Auckland to Asia
Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok to Asia
Cruises from Brisbane to Asia
Cruises from Darwin to Asia
Cruises from Dubai to Asia
Cruises from Fremantle to Asia
Cruises from Haifa to Asia
Cruises from Hong Kong to Asia
Cruises from Kobe to Asia
Cruises from Manila to Asia
Cruises from Seattle to Asia
Cruises from Shanghai to Asia
Cruises from Vancouver to Asia
Cruises from Yokohama to Asia
Cruises from Tanah Ampo to Asia
Cruises from Okinawa to Asia
Cruises from Doha to Asia
Cruises from Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) to Asia
Cruises from Seoul (Incheon) to Asia
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.