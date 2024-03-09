  • Newsletter
Oceania Cruises to Asia

Oceania Cruises to Asia

We found you 25 cruises

Regatta

16 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Shimizu • Kobe • Hiroshima •

Aburatsu • East China Sea • Ryukyu Island

+8 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

15 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Koh Samui • Bangkok •

Sihanoukville • South China Sea

+6 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

11 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Seoul (leaving) • Cheju City • Pusan • Kumamoto •

Amami Oshima • Okinawa • East China Sea • Kobe

+2 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

18 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Kao-Hsiung • Taipei •

Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • East China Sea

+10 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Shimizu • Kobe • Hiroshima •

Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki

+5 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

20 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang •

Langkawi • Phuket • Hambantota • Colombo

+6 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

20 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • South China Sea • Hanoi •

Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City

+9 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi •

East China Sea • Ryukyu Island • Taipei

+7 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

24 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Shimizu • East China Sea •

Kagoshima • East China Sea • Ryukyu Island

+15 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • South China Sea •

Muara, Vietnam • Kota Kinabalu

+6 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Bangkok (leaving) • Koh Samui • Singapore •

South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang

+4 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Taipei (leaving) • Miyako Island • Okinawa •

East China Sea • Shanghai • Beijing • Dalian

+3 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Nagoya • Osaka • Hiroshima •

Nagasaki • East China Sea • Shanghai

+3 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Surabaya • Cruising •

South China Sea • Muara, Vietnam

+10 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Cruising • Taipei •

East China Sea • Pusan • Nagasaki • Aburatsu

+3 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

