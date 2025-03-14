Find World Navigator Cruises to Argentina

Powered by AI

We found you 8 cruises

World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Navigator
Prawns served aboard World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Sauna aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
Balcony cabin aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Dome Observation Lounge aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator

13 Nights

13 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia To Buenos Aires

Port: Ushuaia • Garibaldi Glacier • Magdalen Islands • Isla de Los Estados • New Island • West Point+3 more

35
Mar 3, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Navigator
Prawns served aboard World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Sauna aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
Balcony cabin aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Dome Observation Lounge aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator

11 Nights

11 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage+1 more

35
Atlas Ocean Voyages
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Navigator
Prawns served aboard World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Sauna aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
Balcony cabin aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Dome Observation Lounge aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator

14 Nights

14 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Georgia • Ushuaia

35
Feb 6, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Navigator
Prawns served aboard World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Sauna aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
Balcony cabin aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Dome Observation Lounge aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator

13 Nights

13 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage+1 more

35
Mar 14, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctic Sound • South Georgia • Stanley • Ushuaia

35
Dec 12, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

18 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Georgia • Stanley • Ushuaia

35
Jan 8, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages

11 Nights

11 Nights  AntarcticaRoundtrip Ushuaia

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage+1 more

35
Feb 20, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages

9 Nights

9 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage+1 more

35
Atlas Ocean Voyages

Related Cruises

World Navigator Cruises to the Caribbean

World Navigator Cruises to the Caribbean

World Navigator Cruises to Europe

World Navigator Cruises to Europe

World Navigator Cruises to the Mediterranean

World Navigator Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.