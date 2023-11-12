  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Civitavecchia to Argentina

Cruises from Civitavecchia to Argentina

We found you 5 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Magnifica

116 Nights
116 Night World Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona •

Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo

+45 more

340 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Deliziosa

122 Nights
122 Night Round World Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona •

Casablanca • Las Palmas • Mindelo • Recife

+39 more

169 Reviews
Costa Cruises
Costa Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Jupiter

28 Nights
The Mediterranean & South Atlantic

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Florence • Monaco • Marseille •

Sete • Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Malaga

+10 more

419 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica

22 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona •

Valencia • Seville • Madeira • Las Palmas

+4 more

631 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

70 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona •

Malaga • Casablanca • Mindelo

+23 more

340 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Cruises from Barbados to Argentina

1,756 Reviews

Cruises from Barcelona to Argentina

2,575 Reviews

Cruises from Buenos Aires to Argentina

294 Reviews

Cruises from Callao to Argentina

110 Reviews

Cruises from Cape Town to Argentina

80 Reviews

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Argentina

151 Reviews

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Argentina

2,268 Reviews

Cruises from Genoa to Argentina

454 Reviews

Cruises from Lisbon to Argentina

904 Reviews

Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to Argentina

723 Reviews

Cruises from Marseille to Argentina

927 Reviews

Cruises from Miami to Argentina

2,800 Reviews

Cruises from Rome to Argentina

2,433 Reviews

Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso) to Argentina

124 Reviews

Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) to Argentina

41 Reviews

Cruises from Ushuaia to Argentina

293 Reviews

Cruises from Civitavecchia to Argentina

2,433 Reviews

Cruises from Punta Arenas to Argentina

188 Reviews

Cruises from Florida to Argentina

Cruises from California to Argentina

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map