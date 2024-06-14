  • Newsletter
Arctic Gourmet Food Cruises

Arctic Gourmet Food Cruises

We found you 12 cruises

Silver Wind

12 Nights
Arctic Cruise

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Skjoldungen Island •

Prince Christian Sound • Aappilattoq • Nuuk

+9 more

193 Reviews
Silversea Expeditions
Silversea Expeditions
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Wind

14 Nights
Arctic Cruise

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Stykkisholmur •

Flatey Island • Dynjandi • Arnarfjörður

+8 more

193 Reviews
Silversea Expeditions
Silversea Expeditions
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Wind

12 Nights
Arctic Cruise

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Stykkisholmur •

Flatey Island • Vigur Island • Bolungarvik

+3 more

193 Reviews
Silversea Expeditions
Silversea Expeditions
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Wind

12 Nights
Arctic Cruise

Ports:Spitsbergen (leaving) • Braubach • Akureyri •

Vigur Island • Flatey Island • Stykkisholmur

+1 more

193 Reviews
Silversea Expeditions
Silversea Expeditions
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights
Arctic Cruise

Ports:Nome (leaving) • St. Matthew Island •

Pribilof Islands • Kiska Harbor • Alaska

+12 more

193 Reviews
Silversea Expeditions
Silversea Expeditions
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Arctic Cruise

Ports:Spitsbergen (leaving) • Ittoqqortoormiit •

Scoresby Sund • Flatey Island • Stykkisholmur

+1 more

193 Reviews
Silversea Expeditions
Silversea Expeditions
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Arctic Cruise

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Stykkisholmur •

Flatey Island • Vigur Island • Bolungarvik

+8 more

193 Reviews
Silversea Expeditions
Silversea Expeditions
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Arctic Cruise

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Skjoldungen Island •

Lindenow Fjord • Prince Christian Sound

+13 more

193 Reviews
Silversea Expeditions
Silversea Expeditions
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Nights
Arctic Cruise

Ports:Isle of Islay (leaving) • Kangaamiut •

Evigheds Fjord • Nuuk • Sisimiut • Ilulissat

+14 more

193 Reviews
Silversea Expeditions
Silversea Expeditions
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Arctic Cruise

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Stykkisholmur •

Flatey Island • Bolungarvik • Vigur Island

+8 more

193 Reviews
Silversea Expeditions
Silversea Expeditions
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Arctic Cruise

Ports:Tromso (leaving) • Gjesvaerstappan • North Cape •

Skarsvaag • Bear Island • Spitsbergen

193 Reviews
Silversea Expeditions
Silversea Expeditions
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Arctic Cruise

Ports:Spitsbergen (leaving) • Bear Island • Skarsvaag •

North Cape • Gjesvaerstappan • Tromso

193 Reviews
Silversea Expeditions
Silversea Expeditions
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

