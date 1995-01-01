Cruises for the Disabled to Arctic

We found you 8 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Fram
Fram

16 Nights

16 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Dover • Harlingen • Helgioland • Hamburg • Esbjerg • Haugesund • Fjaerland • Andalsnes+6 more

9
May 8, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Cruise Critic Favorite
Fram
Fram

10 Nights

10 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Hinlopen+4 more

9
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Fram
Fram

13 Nights

13 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Esbjerg • Haugesund • Fjaerland • Andalsnes • Svolvaer • Tromso • Honnigsvag+3 more

9
May 11, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Cruise Critic Favorite
Fram
Fram

12 Nights

12 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Hinlopen+4 more

9
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

13 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund • Magdalenefjorden • Liefdefjorden • Isflakbukta+5 more

9
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

15 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund • Magdalenefjorden • Liefdefjorden • Isflakbukta+5 more

9
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Magdalenefjorden • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden+1 more

9
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Magdalenefjorden • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden+1 more

9
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

