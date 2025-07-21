Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find SH Diana Cruises to the Arctic

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Land Of The Fjords

Port: Tromso • Svolvaer • Cruising • Bronnoysund • Trondheim • Nordfjordeid • Bergen • Ulvik +3 more

25 reviews
Jul 21, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Svalbard And The North Cape Explorer

Port: Tromso • Bear Island • Spitsbergen • Skarsvaag • North Cape • Tromso

25 reviews
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Iceland And The Lofoten Islands

Port: Reykjavik • Latrabjarg Cliffs • Dynjandi • Isafjord • Vigur Island • Grimsey • Hrisey +7 more

25 reviews
Jun 21, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Iceland In Depth

Port: Reykjavik • Dynjandi • Isafjord • Vigur Island • Grimsey • Hrisey • Husavik • Bakkargerdi +4 more

25 reviews
Jun 13, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

