Find Roald Amundsen Cruises to the Arctic

Powered by AI

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Roald Amundsen
The aft pool on Hurtigruten's new Roald Amundsen cruise ship (Photo: Sarah Holt/ Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen
The Standard Stateroom on Roald Amundsen (Photo: Sarah Holt/Cruise Critic contributor)
Roald Amundsen
Example of art onboard in passenger hallway (Photo: Brittany Chrusciel/Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen

17 Nights

17 Nights  ArcticArctic Canada Cruise

Port: Nuuk • Kvanefjord • Hvalsey • Qaqortoq • Narvik • Hebron • Hopedale • Red Bay • St. Anthony+2 more

14
Sep 20, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Cruise Critic Favorite
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Roald Amundsen
The aft pool on Hurtigruten's new Roald Amundsen cruise ship (Photo: Sarah Holt/ Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen
The Standard Stateroom on Roald Amundsen (Photo: Sarah Holt/Cruise Critic contributor)
Roald Amundsen
Example of art onboard in passenger hallway (Photo: Brittany Chrusciel/Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen

20 Nights

20 Nights  ArcticArctic Canada Cruise

Port: Nuuk • Dundas Harbour • Beechey Island • Cobh • Qaanaaq • Buenos Aires • Uummannaq+4 more

14
Sep 2, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Roald Amundsen Cruises to Alaska

Roald Amundsen Cruises to Alaska

Roald Amundsen Cruises to Canada & New England

Roald Amundsen Cruises to Canada & New England

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.