September 2024 Cruises to the Arctic

We found you 16 cruises

15 Nights

Canadian Arctic And Northern Lights

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Qeqertarsuaq • Ilulissat • Sisimiut • Nuuk • Iqaluit +6 more

72 reviews
Sep 25, 2024
8 Nights

Reykjavik To Dublin

Port: Reykjavik • Torshavn • Stornoway • Fort William • Greenock • Belfast • Dublin

4 reviews
Sep 15, 2024
Silver Endeavour (Photo/Silversea Cruises)
Silver Endeavour
Crystal Endeavor Marina Interior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
Crystal Endeavor Submarine (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
The Solarium aboard Crystal Endeavor (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
Silver Endeavour (Photo/Silversea Cruises)
Silver Endeavour

16 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Tasiilaq • Skjoldungen Island • Lindenow Fjord • Prince Christian Sound +13 more

9 reviews
Sep 19, 2024
Silversea Expeditions
11 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: St. Pierre • Saint Pierre and Miquelon • Cap-aux-Meules • Woody Point +8 more

55 reviews
Sep 8, 2024
Ponant
16 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • At sea aboard Le Commandant Charcot +5 more

9 reviews
Sep 26, 2024
Ponant
18 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Nome • St. Matthew Island • Pribilof Islands • Kiska Harbor • Alaska • Atka Island +11 more

198 reviews
Sep 16, 2024
Silversea Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Canadian Northwest Passage And Northern Lights

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Ilulissat • Qeqertarsuaq • Pond Inlet • Dundas Harbour • ra +9 more

72 reviews
Sep 9, 2024
16 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Scoresby Sund • Ittoqqortoormiit • Kejser Franz Joseph Fjord • King Oscar Fjord +3 more

9 reviews
Sep 3, 2024
Silversea Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Nome • Beaufort • Svalbard • Hinlopen Strait Expedition • Svalbard +2 more

9 reviews
Sep 6, 2024
Ponant
9 Nights

Longyearbyen To Reykjavik

Port: Spitsbergen • Salt Cay • Svalbard • Greenland • Ittoqqortoormiit • Greenland • Reykjavik

4 reviews
Sep 6, 2024
8 Nights

East Greenland, Scoresby Sund - Aurora Borealis

Port: Monacobreen • Greenland • Iceland • Monacobreen

6 reviews
Sep 7, 2024
11 Nights

Arc-egr-14d2024: Under The Northern Lights: Explor...

Port: Reykjavik

11 reviews
Sep 20, 2024
Quark Expeditions
13 Nights

Arc-egr-14d2024: Under The Northern Lights: Explor...

Port: Reykjavik

11 reviews
Sep 20, 2024
Quark Expeditions
10 Nights

Arc-gad-11d2024: Greenland Explorer: Sail And Soar...

Port: Reykjavik

28 reviews
Quark Expeditions
8 Nights

Arc-enw-9d2024: Arctic Express Canada: The Heart O...

Port: Calgary • Resolute • Calgary

28 reviews
Sep 2, 2024
Quark Expeditions
