Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

July 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

July 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

We found you 20 cruises

10 Nights

Svalbard And The North Cape Explorer

Port: Tromso • Bear Island • Spitsbergen • Skarsvaag • North Cape • Tromso

25 reviews
View All Prices

16 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Prince Christian Sound • Qaqortoq • Hvalsey • Paamiut • Nuuk • Maniitsoq +9 more

9 reviews
Jul 9, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

10 Nights

Land Of The Fjords

Port: Tromso • Svolvaer • Cruising • Bronnoysund • Trondheim • Nordfjordeid • Bergen • Ulvik +3 more

25 reviews
Jul 21, 2025
View All Prices
Rendering of World Voyager (Photo/Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Voyager
Madeira Restaurant on World Voyager (Photo/Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Voyager
Ferdinand Magellan auditorium on World Voyager (Photo/Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Voyager
The Dome Observation Lounge on World Voyager (Photo/Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Voyager

9 Nights

Longyearbyen Roundtrip

Port: Spitsbergen • Salt Cay • Svalbard • Spitsbergen

4 reviews
Jul 11, 2025
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

15 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Churchill • Walrus Island • Marble Island • Coral Harbour • Digges Island • Cape Dorset +11 more

9 reviews
Jul 25, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

8 Nights

Iceland Explorer

Port: Reykjavik • Dynjandi • Isafjord • Vigur Island • Grimsey • Hrisey • Husavik • Bakkargerdi +4 more

72 reviews
Jul 31, 2025
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Disko Bay • Qeqertarsuaq • Kangaamiut • Cruising +5 more

60 reviews
Jul 20, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Gnalodden • Hornsund • Jan Mayen Island • Isafjord +9 more

60 reviews
Jul 6, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

11 Nights

Longyearbyen Roundtrip

Port: Spitsbergen • Salt Cay • Svalbard • Spitsbergen

4 reviews
Jul 20, 2025
View All Prices

13 Nights

Arctic Discovery: Svalbard And Iceland

Port: Spitsbergen • Jan Mayen Island • Scoresby Sund • Ittoqqortoormiit • Kalsoy Island • Reykjavik

72 reviews
Jul 18, 2025
View All Prices

7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Grimsey • Akureyri • Grundarfjordur • Heimaey • Reykjavik

4 reviews
Jul 21, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

15 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen

9 reviews
Jul 22, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Liefdefjorden • Spitsbergen • Longyearbyen +4 more

55 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Grimsey • Akureyri • Isafjord +1 more

4 reviews
Jul 28, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Grimsey • Akureyri • Isafjord +1 more

10 reviews
Jul 29, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

Related Cruises

September 2024 Cruises to the Arctic

September 2024 Cruises to the Arctic

October 2024 Cruises to the Arctic

October 2024 Cruises to the Arctic

January 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

January 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

February 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

February 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

March 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

March 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

April 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

April 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

May 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

May 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

June 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

June 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

July 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

July 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

August 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

August 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

September 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

September 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

October 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

October 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

November 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

November 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 17th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.