August 2025 Cruises to the Arctic

We found you 21 cruises

7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Qeqertarsuaq • Kangaamiut • Uummannaq • Disko Bay +2 more

60 reviews
Aug 18, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Greenland In Depth

Port: Reykjavik • Skjoldungen Island • Prince Christian Sound • Aappilattoq • Ivittuut +5 more

72 reviews
Aug 20, 2025
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Tromso To Longyearbyen

Port: Tromso • Svalbard • Salt Cay • Kongsbreen Glacier • Svalbard • Spitsbergen

27 reviews
Aug 17, 2025
16 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Disko Bay • Kangaamiut • Kullorsuaq • Savissivik +6 more

60 reviews
Aug 2, 2025
Ponant
15 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Nuuk • Iqaluit • Lower Savage Islands • Monumental Island • Magdalen Islands • Auyuituq +9 more

9 reviews
Aug 9, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
10 Nights

Reykjavík To Kangerlussuaq

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Prince Christian Sound • Qaqortoq +6 more

4 reviews
Aug 9, 2025
10 Nights

Kangerlussuaq To Reykjavík

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Ilulissat • Disko Bay • Nuuk • Arsuk • Prince Christian Sound • Reykjavik

4 reviews
Aug 19, 2025
18 Nights

Copenhagen To Longyearbyen

Port: Copenhagen • Skagen • Stavanger • Bergen • Flam • Gudvangen • Geiranger • Kristiansund +9 more

27 reviews
Aug 8, 2025
13 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Tasiilaq • Sermilik • Skjoldungen Island • Aappilattoq • Hvalso +7 more

55 reviews
Aug 8, 2025
Ponant
23 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Nuuk • Sermilinnguaq • Maniitsoq • Evigheds Fjord • Sisimiut • Ilulissat +15 more

9 reviews
Aug 24, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
12 Nights

Iceland, East Greenland And Northern Lights

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Ittoqqortoormiit • Scoresby Sund • Kong Oscar Fjord • Husavik +3 more

72 reviews
Aug 8, 2025
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Canadian Northwest Passage And Northern Lights

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Ilulissat • Qeqertarsuaq • Pond Inlet • Dundas Harbour • ra +9 more

72 reviews
Aug 30, 2025
15 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Prince Christian Sound • Kujalleq Glacier • Aappilattoq +8 more

10 reviews
Aug 5, 2025
Ponant
9 Nights

Longyearbyen Roundtrip

Port: Spitsbergen • Salt Cay • Svalbard • Spitsbergen

27 reviews
Aug 26, 2025
13 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Disko Bay • Kangaamiut • Kullorsuaq • Savissivik +6 more

55 reviews
Aug 21, 2025
Ponant
