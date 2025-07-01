Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Swan Hellenic Cruises to the Arctic

Swan Hellenic Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana
10 Nights

Svalbard And The North Cape Explorer

Port: Tromso • Bear Island • Spitsbergen • Skarsvaag • North Cape • Tromso

25 reviews
View All Prices
SH Vega render
SH Vega
15 Nights

Canadian Arctic And Northern Lights

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Qeqertarsuaq • Ilulissat • Sisimiut • Nuuk • Iqaluit +6 more

72 reviews
View All Prices
SH Vega render
SH Vega
10 Nights

Greenland In Depth

Port: Reykjavik • Skjoldungen Island • Prince Christian Sound • Aappilattoq • Ivittuut +5 more

72 reviews
Aug 20, 2025
View All Prices
Swan Hellenic Diana (Photo/Swan Hellenic)
SH Diana
10 Nights

Land Of The Fjords

Port: Tromso • Svolvaer • Cruising • Bronnoysund • Trondheim • Nordfjordeid • Bergen • Ulvik +3 more

25 reviews
Jul 21, 2025
View All Prices
16 Nights

Canadian Northwest Passage And Northern Lights

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Ilulissat • Qeqertarsuaq • Pond Inlet • Dundas Harbour • ra +9 more

72 reviews
Sep 9, 2024
View All Prices

8 Nights

Iceland Explorer

Port: Reykjavik • Dynjandi • Isafjord • Vigur Island • Grimsey • Hrisey • Husavik • Bakkargerdi +4 more

72 reviews
Jul 31, 2025
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greenland In Depth

Port: Reykjavik • Skjoldungen Island • Prince Christian Sound • Aappilattoq • Ivittuut +4 more

72 reviews
Aug 30, 2024
View All Prices

12 Nights

Iceland, East Greenland And Northern Lights

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Ittoqqortoormiit • Scoresby Sund • Kong Oscar Fjord • Husavik +3 more

72 reviews
Aug 8, 2025
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Canadian Northwest Passage And Northern Lights

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Ilulissat • Qeqertarsuaq • Pond Inlet • Dundas Harbour • ra +9 more

72 reviews
Aug 30, 2025
View All Prices

13 Nights

Arctic Discovery: Svalbard And Iceland

Port: Spitsbergen • Jan Mayen Island • Scoresby Sund • Ittoqqortoormiit • Kalsoy Island • Reykjavik

72 reviews
Jul 18, 2025
View All Prices

7 Nights

Svalbard Explored

Port: Spitsbergen

72 reviews
Jun 23, 2025
View All Prices

8 Nights

Iceland In Depth

Port: Reykjavik • Dynjandi • Isafjord • Grimsey • Hrisey • Husavik • Bakkargerdi • Seydisfjordur +3 more

72 reviews
Jun 2, 2025
View All Prices

9 Nights

Svalbard Revealed

Port: Spitsbergen • Bear Island • Skarsvaag • North Cape • Tromso

72 reviews
Jun 30, 2025
View All Prices

9 Nights

Heart Of Svalbard

Port: Tromso • Skarsvaag • North Cape • Bear Island • Spitsbergen

72 reviews
Jul 9, 2025
View All Prices

8 Nights

Iceland In Depth

Port: Reykjavik • Dynjandi • Isafjord • Vigur Island • Grimsey • Hrisey • Husavik • Bakkargerdi +4 more

25 reviews
Jun 13, 2025
View All Prices

