15 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • At sea aboard Le Commandant Charcot • Puisortoq • Prince Christian Sound +9 more

9 reviews
Mar 21, 2025
Ponant
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Qeqertarsuaq • Kangaamiut • Uummannaq • Disko Bay +2 more

60 reviews
Aug 18, 2025
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

13 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Tadoussac • Perce Rock • Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax +5 more

60 reviews
Oct 8, 2025
Ponant
11 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: St. Pierre • Saint Pierre and Miquelon • Cap-aux-Meules • Woody Point +8 more

55 reviews
Ponant
12 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay • Saguenay river • Sept-Iles • Gaspe • Cap-aux-Meules • St. Pierre

9 reviews
Ponant
16 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • At sea aboard Le Commandant Charcot +5 more

9 reviews
Sep 26, 2024
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Svalbard • Hinlopen Strait Expedition • Svalbard +2 more

9 reviews
Sep 5, 2025
Ponant
7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Grimsey • Akureyri • Isafjord +1 more

114 reviews
Ponant
16 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Disko Bay • Kangaamiut • Kullorsuaq • Savissivik +6 more

60 reviews
Aug 2, 2025
Ponant
10 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Denmark Strait • Ammassalik Region • Denmark Strait • Reykjavik

9 reviews
Ponant
7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Hrisey • Akureyri • Isafjord +1 more

22 reviews
Jul 20, 2026
Ponant
7 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Milwaukee • Lake Michigan • Mackinac Island • Sault Ste. Marie • Little Current • Lake Huron +3 more

4 reviews
Oct 13, 2024
Ponant
14 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Toronto • Lake Ontario • Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay • Perce Rock • Charlottetown +6 more

10 reviews
Oct 1, 2025
Ponant
12 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: St. Pierre • Cap-aux-Meules • Gaspe • Sept-Iles • Saguenay river • Saguenay • Quebec City

9 reviews
Jan 17, 2025
Ponant
16 Nights

Arctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Svalbard • Hinlopen Strait Expedition • Svalbard +6 more

9 reviews
Jun 13, 2026
Ponant
