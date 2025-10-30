Find Seabourn Pursuit Cruises to Antarctica

Powered by AI

We found you 46 cruises

Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

72 Nights

72 Nights  AntarcticaTour P656c-t6pp26

Port: Darwin • Ambon • Kokas • Misool • Yenwapunor • Mansuar Island • Manokwari • Cenderawasih Bay+35 more

16
Sep 12, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

18 Nights

18 Nights  AntarcticaTour P552-t5san1

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Caleta Tortel • Bruggen Glacier • Amalia Glacier+3 more

16
Oct 30, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

82 Nights

82 Nights  AntarcticaTour P653d-t6pp24

Port: Broome • Yampi Sound • Talbot Bay • Montgomery Reef • Kimberly • Kuri Bay+47 more

16
Sep 2, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

38 Nights

38 Nights  AntarcticaTour P551a-t5pn04

Port: Tahiti • French Polynesia • Toau • Tahiti • Pitcairn Island • Henderson Island+11 more

16
Oct 10, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

86 Nights

86 Nights  AntarcticaTour P545d-t5pp17

Port: Broome • Lacepedes Islands • Talbot Bay • Montgomery Reef • Kimberly • Kuri Bay+50 more

16
Aug 24, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

92 Nights

92 Nights  AntarcticaTour P656d-t6pp27

Port: Darwin • Ambon • Kokas • Misool • Yenwapunor • Mansuar Island • Manokwari • Cenderawasih Bay+38 more

16
Sep 12, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

75 Nights

75 Nights  AntarcticaTour P546c-t5pp18

Port: Darwin • Agats • Kokas • Misool • Yenwapunor • Mansuar Island • Manokwari • Cenderawasih Bay+37 more

16
Sep 4, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

52 Nights

52 Nights  AntarcticaTour P549b-t5pp19

Port: Lautoka • Kadavu • Fiji • Pangai • Nukupule • Vavau • Apia, Samoa • Niue • Aitutaki • Raiatea+18 more

16
Sep 27, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

37 Nights

37 Nights  AntarcticaTour P660a-t6pp30

Port: Tahiti • French Polynesia • Toau • Tahiti • Pitcairn Island • Ducie Island • Easter Island+9 more

16
Oct 16, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

18 Nights

18 Nights  AntarcticaTour P661-t6san1

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Caleta Tortel • Bruggen Glacier • Amalia Glacier+3 more

16
Nov 4, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

50 Nights

50 Nights  AntarcticaTour P657b-t6pp28

Port: Lautoka • Kadavu • Fiji • Pangai • Nukupule • Vavau • Apia, Samoa • Aitutaki • Raiatea+17 more

16
Oct 4, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

70 Nights

70 Nights  AntarcticaTour P657c-t6pp29

Port: Lautoka • Kadavu • Fiji • Pangai • Nukupule • Vavau • Apia, Samoa • Aitutaki • Raiatea+20 more

16
Oct 4, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

57 Nights

57 Nights  AntarcticaTour P660b-t6pp31

Port: Tahiti • French Polynesia • Toau • Tahiti • Pitcairn Island • Ducie Island • Easter Island+12 more

16
Oct 16, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

38 Nights

38 Nights  AntarcticaTour P661a-t6sn05

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Caleta Tortel • Bruggen Glacier • Amalia Glacier+6 more

16
Nov 4, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

37 Nights

37 Nights  AntarcticaTour P521a-t5pp13

Port: San Antonio • Chile • Easter Island • Ducie Island • Henderson Island+15 more

16
Mar 18, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

Related Cruises

February 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

February 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

March 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

March 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

April 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

April 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

August 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

August 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

September 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

September 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

October 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

October 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

November 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

November 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

December 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

December 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

January 2026 Cruises to Antarctica

January 2026 Cruises to Antarctica

February 2026 Cruises to Antarctica

February 2026 Cruises to Antarctica

March 2026 Cruises to Antarctica

March 2026 Cruises to Antarctica

September 2026 Cruises to Antarctica

September 2026 Cruises to Antarctica

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.