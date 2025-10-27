Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

October 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

October 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

We found you 8 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

Buenos Aires To Ushuaia

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Stanley • West Point • New Island +4 more

27 reviews
Oct 27, 2025
View All Prices

22 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Falkland Islands • Lembata • Antarctica • Salisbury Plain • Grytviken +1 more

107 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Hurtigruten
View All Prices
Fram
Fram

22 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Puerto Madryn • Lembata • Carcass Island • Antarctica +6 more

78 reviews
Oct 24, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Roald Amundsen
The aft pool on Hurtigruten's new Roald Amundsen cruise ship (Photo: Sarah Holt/ Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen
The Standard Stateroom on Roald Amundsen (Photo: Sarah Holt/Cruise Critic contributor)
Roald Amundsen
Example of art onboard in passenger hallway (Photo: Brittany Chrusciel/Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen

17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Lembata • Carcass Island • Antarctica • Half Moon Cay • Ushuaia

86 reviews
Oct 29, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices
21 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Shetland Islands +2 more

198 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

11 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Gerlache Strait • Ushuaia

30 reviews
Oct 30, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

6 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Antarctica • Shetland Islands • Antarctica

10 reviews
Oct 26, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

198 reviews
Oct 26, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

