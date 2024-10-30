Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

October 2024 Cruises to Antarctica

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

27 reviews
Oct 30, 2024
More Deals

21 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Santiago • Castro • Puerto Eden • Puerto Natales • Puerto Williams • Antarctica • Pleneau Island • Gerlache Strait • Puerto Williams +1 more

78 reviews
Oct 20, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
More Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Roald Amundsen
The aft pool on Hurtigruten's new Roald Amundsen cruise ship (Photo: Sarah Holt/ Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen
The Standard Stateroom on Roald Amundsen (Photo: Sarah Holt/Cruise Critic contributor)
Roald Amundsen
Example of art onboard in passenger hallway (Photo: Brittany Chrusciel/Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen

17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Santiago • Valdivia • Castro • Puerto Eden • Puerto Natales • Puerto Williams • Cape Horn • Half Moon Cay • Pleneau Island • Antarctica +1 more

86 reviews
Oct 21, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
More Deals
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Navigator
Prawns served aboard World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Sauna aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
Balcony cabin aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Dome Observation Lounge aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator

17 Nights

Rio De Janeiro To Ushuaia

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Peraty • Ilhabela • Punta del Este • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Antarctica • Garibaldi Glacier • Ushuaia

34 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
More Deals

7 Nights

Rio De Janeiro To Montevideo

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Peraty • Ilhabela • Punta del Este • Montevideo

34 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
More Deals

18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Shetland Islands • Drake Passage • Puerto Williams

10 reviews
Oct 29, 2024
Silversea Expeditions
More Deals

