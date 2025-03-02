Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

March 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

March 2025 Cruises to Antarctica

We found you 25 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

60 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

9 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

27 reviews
Mar 5, 2025
View All Prices
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)
Silver Cloud Expedition
CC Silver Cloud Expedition Restaurant
Silver Cloud Expedition
TA Silver Cloud Expedition Theater
Silver Cloud Expedition
TA Silver Cloud Expedition Cabin
Silver Cloud Expedition

12 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Garibaldi • Chilean Fjords • Montanas Fjord • Chilean Fjords • Caleta Tortel +3 more

63 reviews
Mar 19, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

11 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

27 reviews
Mar 14, 2025
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Port Stanley • Volunteer Point • Falkland Islands +4 more

60 reviews
Mar 12, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

11 Nights

Roundtrip Ushuaia

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

4 reviews
View All Prices

13 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

34 reviews
Mar 14, 2025
View All Prices

22 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Shetland Islands • Drake Passage • Ushuaia +8 more

63 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

21 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Stanley • West Point • Falkland Islands +2 more

10 reviews
Mar 10, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Shetland Islands • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

63 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

9 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

34 reviews
Mar 5, 2025
View All Prices

17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Buenos Aires

55 reviews
Mar 4, 2025
Ponant
View All Prices

11 Nights

Antarctic Peninsula In Depth

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Ushuaia

72 reviews
Mar 3, 2025
View All Prices

22 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Punta Arenas • Grytviken • Salisbury Plain • Antarctica • Lembata • Falkland Islands +1 more

107 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

23 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Punta Arenas • Grytviken • Salisbury Plain • Antarctica • Lembata • Falkland Islands +1 more

107 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

