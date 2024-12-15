Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

December 2024 Cruises to Antarctica

We found you 37 cruises

Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Cabins
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Dining
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Activity/Entertainment
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess

17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Montevideo • Buenos Aires

1,036 reviews
Princess Cruises
More Deals

9 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

27 reviews
More Deals

17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

60 reviews
Ponant
More Deals
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

12 Nights

Antarctic Explorer

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

192 reviews
Viking Expeditions
More Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Nights

Mawson’s Antarctica: Along The East Coast

Port: Queenstown • Balleny Islands • Easter Island • Macquarie Island • Hobart

23 reviews
Dec 15, 2024
Scenic Luxury Ocean
More Deals

11 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

27 reviews
More Deals

12 Nights

Antarctic Explorer

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

79 reviews
Viking Expeditions
More Deals

11 Nights

Roundtrip Ushuaia

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

4 reviews
More Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

114 reviews
Ponant
More Deals

10 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Shetland Islands • Drake Passage • Puerto Williams

198 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Silversea Expeditions
More Deals

16 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • King George Island • Antarctica • Stanley • New Island • Ushuaia

4 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
More Deals

6 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Antarctica • Shetland Islands • Antarctica

10 reviews
Silversea Expeditions
More Deals

14 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Dunedin • Ulva Island • Dusky Sound • Doubtful Sound • Milford Sound • Snares Islands • Enderby Island • Macquarie Island • Campbell Island +2 more

83 reviews
Ponant
More Deals

15 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Stanley • Falkland Islands • West Point • Antarctica

10 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Silversea Expeditions
More Deals

18 Nights

Antarctica & South Georgia Island

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • South Atlantic Ocean • West Point • Antarctica • South Atlantic Ocean • South Georgia • South Atlantic Ocean • Antarctica +3 more

192 reviews
Dec 15, 2024
Viking Expeditions
More Deals

