Last Minute Cruise Deals to Antarctica

We found you 11 cruises

Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

18 Nights

18 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica & South Georgia Island

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • West Point • Antarctica • South Georgia • Antarctica+3 more

201
Feb 20, 2025
Viking Expeditions
Roald Amundsen
Roald Amundsen
The aft pool on Hurtigruten's new Roald Amundsen cruise ship (Photo: Sarah Holt/ Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen
The Standard Stateroom on Roald Amundsen (Photo: Sarah Holt/Cruise Critic contributor)
Roald Amundsen
Example of art onboard in passenger hallway (Photo: Brittany Chrusciel/Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen

11 Nights

11 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Gerlache Strait • Ushuaia

14
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
World Traveller
World Traveller
The SeaSpa Serenity Lounge on World Navigator (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
Horizon Stateroom on World Navigator (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
Lunch on Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Traveller (Photo/Gwen Pratesi)
World Traveller

9 Nights

9 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage+1 more

29
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

10 Nights

10 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

62
Ponant
17 Nights

17 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Orne Harbour • Antarctica • Crystal Sound • Penola Strait+1 more

14
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage+1 more

35
Atlas Ocean Voyages

11 Nights

11 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage+1 more

7
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

13 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage+1 more

35
Mar 14, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages

11 Nights

11 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage+1 more

29
Atlas Ocean Voyages

14 Nights

14 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Georgia • Ushuaia

7
Feb 25, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage+1 more

35
Atlas Ocean Voyages

Cheap Antarctica Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Antarctica. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Antarctica cruises. Save up to 50% on last minute Antarctica cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Antarctica cruises often sail to during their cruise itinerary. Antarctica cruises could leave from . Most commonly, Antarctica cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

