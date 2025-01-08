Cruises from Ushuaia to Antarctica

Cruises from Ushuaia to Antarctica

We found you 92 cruises

World Traveller
World Traveller exterior. (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)

11 Night
Antarctica Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
SH Vega
SH Vega render

20 Night
South Atlantic Semi-circumnavigation

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
SH Vega
SH Vega render

9 Night
Antarctic Peninsula Discovery

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
World Voyager
Rendering of World Voyager (Photo/Atlas Ocean Voyages)

11 Night
Antarctica Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

13 Night
Antarctica Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Antarctic Explorer

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Ushuaia Roundtrip

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Antarctica Cruise

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Antarctica & South Georgia Island

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Antarctica Cruise

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Weddell Sea And Antarctic Peninsula

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

9 Night
Antarctic Peninsula Discovery

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Antarctica Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Antarctica Cruise

60 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

20 Night
South Atlantic Circumnavigation

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

Cruises from Buenos Aires to Antarctica

Cruises from Buenos Aires to Antarctica

304 Reviews
Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Antarctica

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Antarctica

152 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Antarctica

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Antarctica

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Hobart to Antarctica

Cruises from Hobart to Antarctica

229 Reviews
Cruises from Oslo to Antarctica

Cruises from Oslo to Antarctica

430 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik to Antarctica

Cruises from Reykjavik to Antarctica

171 Reviews
Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso) to Antarctica

Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso) to Antarctica

124 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia to Antarctica

Cruises from Ushuaia to Antarctica

306 Reviews
Cruises from Punta Arenas to Antarctica

Cruises from Punta Arenas to Antarctica

191 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to Antarctica

Cruises from Florida to Antarctica

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.