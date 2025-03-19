We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.
22 Nights
Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Drake Passage • +9 more
18 Nights
Port: Buenos Aires • Puerto Madryn • Port Stanley • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia
22 Nights
Port: Buenos Aires • Punta del Este • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Drake Passage • +9 more
12 Nights
Port: Ushuaia • Garibaldi • Chilean Fjords • Montanas Fjord • Chilean Fjords • Caleta Tortel • +3 more
13 Nights
Port: Ushuaia • Garibaldi Glacier • Magdalen Islands • Isla de Los Estados • New Island • West Point • +3 more
12 Nights
Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • Port Stanley • Antarctica • Cruising • +2 more
12 Nights
Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia
22 Nights
Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Drake Passage • +9 more
10 Nights
Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage • +1 more
11 Nights
Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Gerlache Strait • Ushuaia
9 Nights
Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage • +1 more
31 Nights
Port: Buenos Aires • Antarctica • Stanley • Buenos Aires • Iguazu Falls • Rio de Janeiro
15 Nights
Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Orne Harbour • Gerlache Strait • South Shetland Islands • +4 more
22 Nights
Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • +10 more
17 Nights
Port: Buenos Aires • Lembata • Carcass Island • Antarctica • Half Moon Cay • Ushuaia
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.