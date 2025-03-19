Cruises from Iquitos to Antarctica

Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
22 Nights

22 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Drake Passage+9 more

1,120
Holland America Line
Le Boreal
Le Boreal

18 Nights

18 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Puerto Madryn • Port Stanley • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

62
Nov 12, 2026
Ponant
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
22 Nights

22 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta del Este • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Drake Passage+9 more

1,120
Jan 28, 2025
Holland America Line
Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud Expedition

12 Nights

12 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • Garibaldi • Chilean Fjords • Montanas Fjord • Chilean Fjords • Caleta Tortel+3 more

65
Mar 19, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
13 Nights

13 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia To Buenos Aires

Port: Ushuaia • Garibaldi Glacier • Magdalen Islands • Isla de Los Estados • New Island • West Point+3 more

35
Mar 3, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages

12 Nights

12 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctic Explorer

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • Port Stanley • Antarctica • Cruising+2 more

202
Viking Expeditions

12 Nights

12 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctic Explorer

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • Cruising • Cape Horn • Ushuaia

202
Feb 9, 2025
Viking Expeditions

22 Nights

22 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Drake Passage+9 more

1,120
Feb 1, 2027
Holland America Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage+1 more

29
Jan 6, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages

11 Nights

11 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Gerlache Strait • Ushuaia

14
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

9 Nights

9 Nights  AntarcticaUshuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage+1 more

29
Atlas Ocean Voyages

31 Nights

31 Nights  AntarcticaTreasures Of Argentina & Brazil With Antarctica -...

Port: Buenos Aires • Antarctica • Stanley • Buenos Aires • Iguazu Falls • Rio de Janeiro

70
Feb 24, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

15 Nights

15 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Orne Harbour • Gerlache Strait • South Shetland Islands+4 more

14
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
22 Nights

22 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier+10 more

1,120
Holland America Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Lembata • Carcass Island • Antarctica • Half Moon Cay • Ushuaia

14
Oct 29, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

