Scenic Ocean Cruises to Antarctica

We found you 3 cruises

Scenic Eclipse II

24 Nights

Mawson’s Antarctica: Along The East Coast

Port: Queenstown • Balleny Islands • Easter Island • Macquarie Island • Hobart

23 reviews
Dec 15, 2024
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices
Scenic Eclipse II

23 Nights

Antarctica's Ross Sea: Majestic Ice & Wildlife

Port: Hobart • Macquarie Island • Balleny Islands • Ross Sea Region • Dunedin

23 reviews
Jan 8, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices
Scenic Eclipse II

23 Nights

Antarctica's Ross Sea: Majestic Ice & Wildlife

Port: Dunedin • Macquarie Island • Balleny Islands • Ross Sea Region • Dunedin

23 reviews
Jan 31, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices
