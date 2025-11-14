Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises to Antarctica

We found you 30 cruises

World Traveller exterior. (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
The SeaSpa Serenity Lounge on World Navigator (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
Horizon Stateroom on World Navigator (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
Lunch on Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Traveller (Photo/Gwen Pratesi)
World Traveller

9 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

27 reviews
View All Prices
World Traveller exterior. (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
The SeaSpa Serenity Lounge on World Navigator (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
Horizon Stateroom on World Navigator (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
Lunch on Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Traveller (Photo/Gwen Pratesi)
World Traveller

11 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

27 reviews
View All Prices

11 Nights

Roundtrip Ushuaia

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

4 reviews
View All Prices

11 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

4 reviews
View All Prices
13 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

34 reviews
View All Prices

16 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • King George Island • Antarctica • Stanley • New Island • Ushuaia

4 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
View All Prices

18 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • King George Island • Antarctica • South Georgia • Stanley • Ushuaia

4 reviews
Jan 16, 2025
View All Prices

11 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

34 reviews
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • South Georgia +1 more

34 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • King George Island • Antarctica • Drake Passage • Ushuaia

4 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
View All Prices
10 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

27 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
View All Prices

10 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Drake Passage +1 more

4 reviews
Jan 5, 2026
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Antarctica • Ushuaia

4 reviews
Feb 13, 2026
View All Prices

18 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Antarctica +3 more

4 reviews
Dec 18, 2025
View All Prices
13 Nights

Buenos Aires To Ushuaia

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Stanley • West Point • New Island +4 more

27 reviews
Oct 27, 2025
View All Prices

