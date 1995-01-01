Prepare for an awe-inspiring journey down the mighty Amazon River—a realm of astonishing biodiversity and vivid adventure! Glide past canopies alive with monkeys and sloths, while pink river dolphins and manatees grace the waters below. Your ship, intimate with only about 30 passengers, promises a voyage of personal discovery. Your journey begins at Iquitos, the vibrant Peruvian gateway to the Amazon. Though remote, the city pulsates with life—motorbikes zip through thronging streets, and the bustling Belen Market is a sensory paradise with exotic fruits and local fish. Take a pause here to savor the local atmosphere, where faded elegance mingles with lively street scenes. In Manaus, Brazil’s premier Amazonian port, the fusion of history and nature unfolds. Here, the confluence of the Rio Negro and Amazon River paints a majestic backdrop. With a rich history tied to the rubber boom, Manaus boasts the grandeur of the Amazon Theatre, a relic of opulence set amid lush surrounds. Today, it thrives as a commercial hub and a vital gateway to the heart of the rainforest. Wind through its vibrant markets and crisscrossing streets, as Manaus reveals its unique charm, a true tropical metropolis in the heart of the jungle.