Alaska Cruise Deals

We found you 93 cruises

7 Nights

Alaska Explorer

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,136 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

568 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Ketchikan • Vancouver

568 reviews
Sep 18, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

568 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Great Alaska Explorer

Port: Vancouver • Sitka • Anchorage • Kodiak • Valdez • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Wrangell +2 more

974 reviews
May 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier

2,788 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,438 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

31 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan +2 more

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Victoria • Seattle

740 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Alaska Roundtrip Collectors' Voyage

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Whittier • Glacier Bay • Skagway +3 more

834 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Glacier Discovery Northbound

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Whittier

974 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Inside Passage • Victoria • Seattle

759 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Glacier Discovery Southbound

Port: Whittier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

974 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Adventure Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Victoria • Seattle

2,887 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

