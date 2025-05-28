Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Seven Seas Explorer Cruises to Alaska

We found you 8 cruises

14 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward +5 more

273 reviews
Aug 12, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Skagway • Juneau • Klawock • Inside Passage • Vancouver

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
14 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Wrangell • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward +7 more

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Klawock • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

273 reviews
Aug 26, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
10 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Klawock • Icy Strait • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Prince Rupert +2 more

273 reviews
Sep 20, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
11 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Klawock • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka +4 more

273 reviews
Sep 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
