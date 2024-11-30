Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Africa Cruise Deals

Africa Cruise Deals

We found you 39 cruises

90 Nights

Grand Africa Voyage

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Tangier • Mindelo • Cape Verde • Abidjan • Takoradi +28 more

160 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria

840 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Barcelona • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • La Palma • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan +4 more

3,053 reviews
Nov 5, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Nosy Be • Antsiranana +2 more

3,053 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Tenerife • Las Palmas • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Madeira • Lanzarote • Tenerife

313 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

32 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Maputo • Nosy Be • Mayotte • Dar es Salaam +11 more

804 reviews
Dec 11, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

30 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Fujairah • Muscat • Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Maldives • Seychelles +5 more

410 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Gran Canaria • Dakar • Banjul • Jamestown • Walvis Bay • Luderitz • Cape Town

840 reviews
Dec 2, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria

737 reviews
Feb 21, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

14 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Seychelles • Nosy Be • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis

3,053 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Nosy Be • Seychelles • Muscat • Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha

3,053 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Toulon • Richards Bay • Durban • Port Elizabeth +2 more

840 reviews
Jan 20, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

26 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean +17 more

410 reviews
May 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

737 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Azamara
View All Prices

12 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban • Mossel Bay • Cape Town

737 reviews
Azamara
View All Prices

Cheap Africa Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Africa. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Africa cruises. Save up to 62% on last minute Africa cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Africa cruises often sail to Lanzarote, La Palma, Cairo (Port Said), Luxor and Aswan during their cruise itinerary. Africa cruises could leave from Barcelona, Cairo, Las Palmas, Tenerife and Doha. Most commonly, Africa cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

