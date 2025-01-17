Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to Africa

We found you 16 cruises

12 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Maputo • Taolagnaro +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jan 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Seychelles • Nosy Be • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis

3,058 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Taolagnaro • Maputo • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Taolagnaro • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay +1 more

3,058 reviews
Mar 1, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Barcelona • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • La Palma • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan +4 more

3,058 reviews
Nov 5, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Africa-asia

Port: Singapore • Phuket • Colombo • Maldives • Seychelles • Nosy Be • Port Louis

3,058 reviews
Jan 22, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

17 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Muscat • Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Nosy Be +2 more

3,058 reviews
Feb 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth +2 more

3,058 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Africa-asia

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Nosy Be • Seychelles • Maldives • Colombo • Phuket +1 more

3,058 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Barcelona • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan +4 more

3,058 reviews
Nov 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Nosy Be • Antsiranana +2 more

3,058 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Nosy Be • Seychelles • Muscat • Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha

3,058 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Banjul • Dakar +3 more

3,058 reviews
Mar 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Banjul • Dakar +5 more

3,058 reviews
Mar 15, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Africa-asia

Port: Doha • Dubai • Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Nosy Be • Port Louis

3,058 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

