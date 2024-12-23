Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
We found you 16 cruises
4 Nights
Port: Durban • Pomene • Durban
7 Nights
Port: Madeira • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas • +1 more
6 Nights
Port: Durban • Pomene • Portuguese Island • Durban
4 Nights
Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Cape Town
12 Nights
Port: Durban • Port Louis • La Possession • Portuguese Island • Durban
7 Nights
Port: Las Palmas • La Palma • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas
7 Nights
Port: Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • Madeira • Las Palmas • La Palma • Tenerife
7 Nights
Port: Las Palmas • Madeira • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas
7 Nights
Port: Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas • Madeira • Tenerife
7 Nights
Port: Las Palmas • Madeira • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas
7 Nights
Port: Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas • Madeira • Tenerife
7 Nights
Port: Las Palmas • Madeira • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • Madeira • Las Palmas
7 Nights
Port: Madeira • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas • +1 more
Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to Africa
Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to Africa
Norwegian Sky Cruises to Africa
Oceania Nautica Cruises to Africa
MSC Opera Cruises to Africa
Azamara Quest Cruises to Africa
Azamara Journey Cruises to Africa
Uniworld River Tosca Cruises to Africa
Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to Africa
Silversea Silver Spirit Cruises to Africa
Oceania Riviera Cruises to Africa
Oceania Sirena Cruises to Africa
Silversea Silver Muse Cruises to Africa
Spitsbergen Cruises to Africa
African Dream Cruises to Africa
Seven Seas Splendor Cruises to Africa
S.S. Sphinx Cruises to Africa
Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to Africa
Crystal Symphony Cruises to Africa
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 26th, 2024.