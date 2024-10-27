Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

October 2024 Cruises to Africa

We found you 10 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Viking Aton rendering (Photo/Viking)
Viking Aton
Viking Aton Restaurant (Photo/Viking)
Viking Aton
Viking Aton pool deck rendering (Photo/Viking)
Viking Aton
Viking Aton stateroom (Photo/Viking)
Viking Aton
Viking Aton rendering (Photo/Viking)
Viking Aton

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

3 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
Viking River Cruises
11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Oct 12, 2024
Viking River Cruises
11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

27 reviews
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

34 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
13 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dakar • Cape Verde • Sao Filipe • Porto Novo • Boa Vista • Garache • Banjul • Dakar

39 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
12 Nights

<p>passage Through Egypt </p>

Port: Safaga • Cairo • Safaga • Dendera • Haifa • Luxor • Kom Ombo • Aswan • Abu Simbel • Aswan

5 reviews
12 Nights

África Austral A Bordo Del African Dream: Una Expe...

Port: Cabo • Ciudad del Cabo • Cabo • Como • Robben Island • Cabo • Esperanza • Flora +14 more

CroisiEurope
20 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto Santo • Madeira • Santa Cruz De La Palma • La Gomera • El Hierro +6 more

39 reviews
Oct 9, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
8 Nights

África Austral A Bordo Del African Dream: Experien...

Port: Johannesburgo • Kasane • Botswana • Namibia • Lodge • Kasane • Lake Kariba • Barco • Como +5 more

CroisiEurope
