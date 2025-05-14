Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

May 2025 Cruises to Africa

We found you 13 cruises

21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Banjul • Dakar +5 more

2,184 reviews
May 14, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

26 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean +17 more

412 reviews
May 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

3 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean • Nosy Be • Mayotte +7 more

360 reviews
May 16, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
11 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth +2 more

2,184 reviews
May 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

46 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

41 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

27 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor • Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

34 reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

África Austral A Bordo Del African Dream: Una Expe...

Port: Cabo • Ciudad del Cabo • Cabo • Como • Robben Island • Cabo • Esperanza • Flora +14 more

CroisiEurope
View All Prices

8 Nights

África Austral A Bordo Del African Dream: Experien...

Port: Johannesburgo • Kasane • Botswana • Namibia • Lodge • Kasane • Lake Kariba • Barco • Como +5 more

CroisiEurope
View All Prices

